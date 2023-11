A whale sculpture cause turmoil — then unity — in a Salt Lake City neighborhood A giant whale sculpture polarized a Salt Lake City neighborhood, but then it brought them together.

Culture A whale sculpture cause turmoil — then unity — in a Salt Lake City neighborhood A whale sculpture cause turmoil — then unity — in a Salt Lake City neighborhood Listen · 2:26 2:26 A giant whale sculpture polarized a Salt Lake City neighborhood, but then it brought them together. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor