Over 200 convicted in relation to Italy's most powerful mafia group NPR's Juana Summers talks with Queens University professor Antonio Nicaso about the conviction of 207 people in a trial against Italy's most powerful crime syndicate.

Europe Over 200 convicted in relation to Italy's most powerful mafia group Over 200 convicted in relation to Italy's most powerful mafia group Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Queens University professor Antonio Nicaso about the conviction of 207 people in a trial against Italy's most powerful crime syndicate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor