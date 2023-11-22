Best Of: The 1A Record Club Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Hip-hop is many things – unapologetic, lyrical, rhythmic, and above all, ubiquitous.



Since its nebulous "creation" at a party in the Bronx in 1973, hip-hop has become one of the world's most popular genres and cultural expressions.



It's also evolved drastically. It's given way to various subgenres – like gangsta rap and drill – and provided the means for talented emcees to be heard around the world.



But hip-hop doesn't exist without its controversy. The genre has been seen by many since its inception as a tool to further misogyny, violence and capitalist exploitation.

We celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th birthday by discussing the history of the genre and what its future could look like.



