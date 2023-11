Families of hostages captured by Hamas have waited weeks for their release Boaz Atzili's family members have been missing since Hamas raided the kibbutz where they lived. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Atzili about his hopes for a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

