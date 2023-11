North Korea says it successfully launched a spy satellite. Did Russia play a role? North Korea appears to be taking advantage of wars and geopolitical contests to help it make a strategic shift in its foreign policy — positioning itself in an anti-U.S. bloc of actors and nations.

Asia North Korea says it successfully launched a spy satellite. Did Russia play a role? North Korea says it successfully launched a spy satellite. Did Russia play a role? Listen · 3:40 3:40 North Korea appears to be taking advantage of wars and geopolitical contests to help it make a strategic shift in its foreign policy — positioning itself in an anti-U.S. bloc of actors and nations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor