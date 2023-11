Mobile home park caretaker was a shrewd investor. He left millions to N.H. town Geoffrey Holt led a modest life in Hinsdale. He didn't own a car, a TV or have much furniture, The Associated Press reports. He died in June and left his entire estate — $3.8 million — to the town.

National Mobile home park caretaker was a shrewd investor. He left millions to N.H. town Mobile home park caretaker was a shrewd investor. He left millions to N.H. town Listen · 0:28 0:28 Geoffrey Holt led a modest life in Hinsdale. He didn't own a car, a TV or have much furniture, The Associated Press reports. He died in June and left his entire estate — $3.8 million — to the town.