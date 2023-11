Israel and Hamas agree to a cease-fire deal to free some hostages, Qatar says Under a deal mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 women and children being held by militants in Gaza.

Middle East Israel and Hamas agree to a cease-fire deal to free some hostages, Qatar says Israel and Hamas agree to a cease-fire deal to free some hostages, Qatar says Under a deal mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 women and children being held by militants in Gaza.