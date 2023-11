An Israeli strike in south Lebanon killed 2 Lebanese journalists Two Lebanese TV journalists have been killed covering shelling across the border between Israel and the Lebanese based militia Hezbollah. The network says they were targeted, a charge Israel denies.

