28 years after his death, Compton is honoring legendary rapper Eazy-E

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. The city of Compton is honoring legendary rapper Eazy-E today. Eazy, whose real name was Eric Wright, died 28 years ago. He was a native of the city and propelled West Coast rap into the spotlight as a member of N.W.A. A block of Auto Drive will be named after him. The city's promising live music, but no word on whether his former bandmates will appear. After today's ceremony, you'll be able to use Eazy Street to take you straight outta Compton.

