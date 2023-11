At the gateway to Zion National Park, travelers can enjoy bumbleberry pie A busload of hungry tourists, a restaurant kitchen with a near-empty pantry. What could have been a disaster turned into an improvised recipe that's been pleasing crowds for nearly six decades.

National At the gateway to Zion National Park, travelers can enjoy bumbleberry pie