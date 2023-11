2 people were killed in vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border crossing bridge New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said there was no sign of terrorist activity in relation to Wednesday's vehicle explosion at a checkpoint that closed the Rainbow Bridge at the Canadian border.

