BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport wins national contest for best restroom The airport's restrooms have been declared the best place to visit the bathroom this year. What makes them so special for the 24 million people who go through the airport each year?

National BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport wins national contest for best restroom BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport wins national contest for best restroom Audio will be available later today. The airport's restrooms have been declared the best place to visit the bathroom this year. What makes them so special for the 24 million people who go through the airport each year? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor