Spurs coach Gregg Popovich tells crowd not to boo Kawhi Leonard At Wednesday's game between San Antonio's Spurs and LA's Clippers, Popovich explained you don't poke the bear. Leonard, an ex-Spurs player, scored 18 of his game high 26 points after the announcement.

