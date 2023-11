Red Lake Reservation is rare because the tribal nation owns all of its land NPR's history podcast Throughline looks at how the Red Lake Reservation in Minnesota avoided the fate of most U.S. reservations. The Red Lake Band of Chippewa still owns all the reservation land.

National Red Lake Reservation is rare because the tribal nation owns all of its land Red Lake Reservation is rare because the tribal nation owns all of its land Listen · 6:55 6:55 NPR's history podcast Throughline looks at how the Red Lake Reservation in Minnesota avoided the fate of most U.S. reservations. The Red Lake Band of Chippewa still owns all the reservation land. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor