Music News Remembering Miles Hoffman with a 'Musical Turkeys' commentary from 2004 Remembering Miles Hoffman with a 'Musical Turkeys' commentary from 2004 Audio will be available later today. Morning Edition remembers Classical Music Commentator Miles Hoffman by replaying one of his Thanksgiving commentaries. Hoffman died earlier this year of leukemia. He was 71. Music News Classical composers and their clunkers