Seattle Seahawks wide receiver finds a way to trash talk without getting into trouble After scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, Seattle's DJ Metcalf proceeded to use American Sign Language to troll Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

