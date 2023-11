The role that Qatar played in the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Bader Al-Saif, a history professor at Kuwait University, about the role that Qatar is playing as a broker in the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Middle East The role that Qatar played in the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas Listen · 6:24