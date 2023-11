Before dying, she made a fund to cancel others' medical debt — now $60 million worth NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Andrew Gregory about his late wife, Casey McIntyre, and the medical debt cancellation fund she set up before she died earlier in November of ovarian cancer.

