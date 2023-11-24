Accessibility links
The 1A Record Club Listens To Dolly Parton's 'Rockstar' Dolly Parton's resume is as big as her hair. And at age 77 she's adding another title to it: "Rockstar."

Her new album was released on Nov. 17. It's a mix of covers of classic rock songs, featuring collaborations with a whopping list of who's who in Rock-n-Roll. And there are almost 30 tracks – give or take a few – depending on the version of the album that you buy. With 9 new singles, "Rockstar" is Dolly's most significant foray into Rock and Roll music.

While Dolly has fully embraced a new "Rockstar" persona – down to the black studded outfits – glimmers of rockstar have existed in Dolly's previous eras. Over the past fifty years, Dolly has won plenty of awards and accolades for her songwriting, becoming one of music's most prolific songwriters.

Sit back and grab yourself a cup of ambition. For this edition of the 1A Record Club – Dolly Parton's new album "Rockstar" and what her latest musical evolution represents.

1A

Listen · 43:49
  • Download
Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW hide caption

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Sit back and grab yourself a cup of ambition. For this edition of the 1A Record Club – Dolly Parton's new album "Rockstar".

How are fans reacting to this era? Has Dolly been a rockstar all along?

