Middle East After nearly 7 weeks of war, the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has begun After nearly 7 weeks of war, the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has begun A four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect early Friday. It sets the stage for the first exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The war began on Oct. 7.