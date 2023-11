Will the brokered cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas have lasting impact? NPR's A Martinez speaks with former U.S. intelligence officer Jonathan Panikoff about the role of Qatar in the Israel-Hamas hostage deal, and how it could impact future negotiations.

