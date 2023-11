How an Oklahoma DA and a local tribe worked together to combat gang violence When gang violence escalated in one East Oklahoma town, the district attorney had to work with the local tribe to bring the situation under control.

National How an Oklahoma DA and a local tribe worked together to combat gang violence How an Oklahoma DA and a local tribe worked together to combat gang violence Listen · 3:44 3:44 When gang violence escalated in one East Oklahoma town, the district attorney had to work with the local tribe to bring the situation under control. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor