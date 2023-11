South African Paralympic gold medalist who killed his girlfriend will soon be freed In South Africa, former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is to be freed from jail on parole, nearly 11 years on after murdering his former girlfriend.

Africa South African Paralympic gold medalist who killed his girlfriend will soon be freed South African Paralympic gold medalist who killed his girlfriend will soon be freed Listen · 2:54 2:54 In South Africa, former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is to be freed from jail on parole, nearly 11 years on after murdering his former girlfriend. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor