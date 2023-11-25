#2399: A Few Bad Leasing Strategies : The Best of Car Talk Kathleen commutes 100 miles per day in her leased Chrysler and the excess mileage charges are going to clobber her when she returns the car in a few years. She wants to know how likely would it be for the odometer to suddenly stop working, and could Click and Clack explain in detail how that might happen? Will they or won't they? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

