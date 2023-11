For some people struggling with addictions, spending time with horses is healing Equine therapy can help those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Two men receiving treatment near Philadelphia talk with NPR's Scott Simon about their special bond with horses.

For some people struggling with addictions, spending time with horses is healing

Equine therapy can help those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Two men receiving treatment near Philadelphia talk with NPR's Scott Simon about their special bond with horses.