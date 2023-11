30 people have been charged in Dublin after anti-immigrant riots earlier this week NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Irish Times reporter Conor Gallagher about riots that tore through Dublin this week.

Europe 30 people have been charged in Dublin after anti-immigrant riots earlier this week 30 people have been charged in Dublin after anti-immigrant riots earlier this week Listen · 4:41 4:41 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Irish Times reporter Conor Gallagher about riots that tore through Dublin this week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor