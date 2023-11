A new documentary shows the impact of book bans in Florida public schools on the kids In her directorial debut, Sheila Nevins' chronicles the impact of book bans in Florida public schools. She tells NPR's Scott Simon what inspired her to profile those most affected — the students.

Movies A new documentary shows the impact of book bans in Florida public schools on the kids A new documentary shows the impact of book bans in Florida public schools on the kids Listen · 8:50 8:50 In her directorial debut, Sheila Nevins' chronicles the impact of book bans in Florida public schools. She tells NPR's Scott Simon what inspired her to profile those most affected — the students.