The latest on the Israel-Hamas swap of captives After a delay of several hours, Hamas has now released a second group of Israeli women and children held hostage for seven weeks.

Middle East The latest on the Israel-Hamas swap of captives The latest on the Israel-Hamas swap of captives Audio will be available later today. After a delay of several hours, Hamas has now released a second group of Israeli women and children held hostage for seven weeks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor