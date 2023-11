Get creative with thanksgiving leftovers NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Bon Appetit food editor Rachel Gurjar about creative ways to use up your leftover Thanksgiving ingredients.

Food Get creative with thanksgiving leftovers Get creative with thanksgiving leftovers Listen · 4:52 4:52 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Bon Appetit food editor Rachel Gurjar about creative ways to use up your leftover Thanksgiving ingredients. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor