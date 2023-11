Remembering Bishop Carlton Pearson, who believed in 'universal salvation' Bishop Carlton Pearson, who died last week, challenged Christian doctrine by declaring that hell did not exist. NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with the bishop's agent and friend, Will Bogle.

