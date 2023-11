In Wisconsin, a lot of training goes into being a cheese tester 250 people applied for five open jobs, hoping to be chosen to help cheesemakers create a creamier cheddar or more melty mozzarella. (This story first aired on Morning Edition on November 22, 2023.)

Food In Wisconsin, a lot of training goes into being a cheese tester 250 people applied for five open jobs, hoping to be chosen to help cheesemakers create a creamier cheddar or more melty mozzarella. (This story first aired on Morning Edition on November 22, 2023.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor