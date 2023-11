Israel and Hamas complete third prisoner-hostage exchange For a third day, Hamas released hostages and Israel released Palestinian prisoners. Also, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in Gaza.

Middle East Israel and Hamas complete third prisoner-hostage exchange Israel and Hamas complete third prisoner-hostage exchange Listen · 3:58 3:58 For a third day, Hamas released hostages and Israel released Palestinian prisoners. Also, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor