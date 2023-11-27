UFOs: Conspiracy Theories, Secrets & Mysteries : Fresh Air We talk with journalist Garrett Graff about his new book, UFO: The Inside Story of the U.S. Government's Search of Alien Life Here – and Out There. It's about reported sightings, how they've been investigated by the military, what secrets the military keeps and why, and the scientific search for extraterrestrial intelligence. He says that the government is absolutely covering up information about what's in the skies, but not for the reasons you may think.



Later, John Powers reviews the new romantic comedy, Fallen Leaves.

