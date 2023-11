It's the last day of a scheduled 4-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas Three rounds of hostage-prisoner exchanges have taken place since Friday --another exchange is expected later Monday. Both sides say they're open to more releases and a longer cease-fire.

Three rounds of hostage-prisoner exchanges have taken place since Friday —another exchange is expected later Monday. Both sides say they're open to more releases and a longer cease-fire.