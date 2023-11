Israeli grandfather plans to spoil his grandkids, released by Hamas, with toys, candy NPR's Michel Martin talks to Schmuel Brodutch, whose daughter-in-law and three grandchildren were released Sunday after Hamas fighters took them hostage Oct. 7.

