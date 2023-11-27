Got old tableware gathering dust? It might be a good time to give it a closer look

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

Got old tableware gathering dust? Might be a good time to give it a closer look. A couple in England did just that when they had an antiques expert come over and look for anything valuable. It turns out they had a teacup from the late 17th- or early 18th-century China made from a rhino's horn. Back then, it was believed to detect poison and be an aphrodisiac. The couple's love life must be doing OK. They're putting the cup up for auction later this week.

It's MORNING EDITION.

