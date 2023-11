Got old tableware gathering dust? It might be a good time to give it a closer look A couple in England had an antiques expert come over to look for anything valuable. It turns out they had a teacup from the late 17th or early 18th century China. They're putting it up for auction.

Europe Got old tableware gathering dust? It might be a good time to give it a closer look Got old tableware gathering dust? It might be a good time to give it a closer look Listen · 0:28 0:28 A couple in England had an antiques expert come over to look for anything valuable. It turns out they had a teacup from the late 17th or early 18th century China. They're putting it up for auction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor