Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be honored at 3 memorial services this week Three days of memorial events are planned in Georgia this week for former first Lady Rosalynn Carter who died on November 19 at the age of 96.

National Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be honored at 3 memorial services this week Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be honored at 3 memorial services this week Listen · 3:32 3:32 Three days of memorial events are planned in Georgia this week for former first Lady Rosalynn Carter who died on November 19 at the age of 96. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor