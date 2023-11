In Chicago, a family from Gaza mourns relatives killed in Israel-Hamas fighting Mohammed AbuSafia came to the U.S. in July for a two-month medical program at the Cleveland Clinic, but he was stranded in the U.S. by the war in Gaza. At least 39 of his relatives have been killed.

