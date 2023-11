Nearly 60 journalists and media workers killed since start of Israel-Hamas war The Committee to Protect Journalists says nearly 60 journalists and media workers have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began, it's the deadliest period since CPJ began gathering data in 1992.

