The unsung hero who paid attention when no one else would In this week's Unsung Hero, Sarah Lubarsky recalls the doctor who addressed her fiancé's medical emergency when no one else would.

Culture The unsung hero who paid attention when no one else would The unsung hero who paid attention when no one else would Listen · 2:50 2:50 In this week's Unsung Hero, Sarah Lubarsky recalls the doctor who addressed her fiancé's medical emergency when no one else would. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor