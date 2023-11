Who is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas leader, Yahiya Sinwar, is believed to have masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks and led Hamas negotiations on hostages. NPR's Daniel Estrin questioned him at two press conferences in recent years.

Hamas leader, Yahiya Sinwar, is believed to have masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks and led Hamas negotiations on hostages. NPR's Daniel Estrin questioned him at two press conferences in recent years.

MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images