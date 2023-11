Thai hostages held in Gaza freed from Hamas captivity At least 39 Thai workers were killed and over two dozen more taken hostage in the Hamas attacks on Oct 7. Now, many of them have been released by Hamas since Friday.

Middle East Thai hostages held in Gaza freed from Hamas captivity Thai hostages held in Gaza freed from Hamas captivity Listen · 4:09 4:09 At least 39 Thai workers were killed and over two dozen more taken hostage in the Hamas attacks on Oct 7. Now, many of them have been released by Hamas since Friday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor