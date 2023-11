Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of three Palestinian student in Vermont The shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vt. is being investigated as a possible hate crime. A man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on Monday.

The shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vt. is being investigated as a possible hate crime. A man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on Monday.