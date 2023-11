Millions of U.S. apples were almost left to rot. Now, they'll go to hungry families When apple growers in West Virginia couldn't find buyers for their bumper crop this year, they got federal help to turn their harvest into charity.

Millions of U.S. apples were almost left to rot. Now, they'll go to hungry families Millions of U.S. apples were almost left to rot. Now, they'll go to hungry families 3:53 When apple growers in West Virginia couldn't find buyers for their bumper crop this year, they got federal help to turn their harvest into charity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor