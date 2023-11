Science says teens need more sleep. So why is it so hard to start school later? Research about sleep and teens' brains has spurred a few states to bar high schools from starting classes very early. But in Nashville, they still start at 7:05 a.m., and changing that won't be easy.

Children's Health Science says teens need more sleep. So why is it so hard to start school later? Science says teens need more sleep. So why is it so hard to start school later? 2:58 Research about sleep and teens' brains has spurred a few states to bar high schools from starting classes very early. But in Nashville, they still start at 7:05 a.m., and changing that won't be easy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor