The Best of Car Talk #23100: Mechanics vs Lawyers #23100: Mechanics vs Lawyers Listen · 36:10 On this episode of the Best of Car Talk, Dorothea wants to sue her mechanic. Now you might expect Click and Clack to stand up for a fellow professional, but instead they take a few swings at a profession even lower on the 'trustworthiness scale' than car mechanics: lawyers. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.