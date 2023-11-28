#23100: Mechanics vs Lawyers
On this episode of the Best of Car Talk, Dorothea wants to sue her mechanic. Now you might expect Click and Clack to stand up for a fellow professional, but instead they take a few swings at a profession even lower on the 'trustworthiness scale' than car mechanics: lawyers.