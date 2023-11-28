All The Only Ones: I can't wait

This week we're bringing you a special episode from the Embedded series 'All the Only Ones.' The series looks at the history of trans youth next to the realities experienced by trans youth today. In this episode, we meet Parker, a senior in high school in Columbus, Ohio. Parker is a top field hockey athlete, but as a trans person, he is faced with making a difficult decision: either pursuing his dreams as a D1 trans field hockey player in college next year, or pursuing his dreams of starting hormone replacement therapy, which could get him banned from playing. We also meet two historical trans youth of the 1960s, Vicky and Donna, both facing barriers to getting the care and treatment they need after repeatedly looking for help.

Our voiceover actors for this episode are Izzy Daniel as Vicki, Michael Bernstein as Dr. Benjamin, Andie Heuther, Lennon Sherburne, Sarah Mosquera, Devin Speak and Anil Oza. Additional Production Support was provided by Corey Antonio Rose and Jessica Placzek.