Nile Rodgers

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jason Kempin/Getty Images Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Nile Rodgers is an incredible musician and producer with over 50 years in the game.

He's a founding member of the band Chic —the group behind hits like "Freak Out" and "Good Times." And, he's likely the guy behind some of your favorite pop hits.

Rodgers has worked with Madonna, David Bowie, the B52s, Grace Jones, Daft Punk and more. There's a huge, expansive list of artists that he's produced for. But, the music's always had one thing in common: it's for everyone, and you can dance to it.

These days, Rodgers is still producing. He put out a song with Daddy Yankee last year, and a new track with Pitbull earlier this year.

He and his band Chic are also on tour. You can catch tickets to one of their upcoming shows here.

On Bullseye, we're looking back at our interview with the one-and-only Nile Rodgers in 2011. He joined us to talk about his book Le Freak: An Upside Down Story of Family, Disco and Destiny. Plus, his religious experience watching the band Roxy Music live for the first time.

A version of this interview originally aired in November of 2011.