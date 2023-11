President Biden and other dignitaries to attend tribute service for Rosalynn Carter Three days of public mourning began Monday for Rosalynn Carter. The former First Lady died this month following a dementia diagnosis. Scores of people turned out Monday at the Carter Center.

National President Biden and other dignitaries to attend tribute service for Rosalynn Carter President Biden and other dignitaries to attend tribute service for Rosalynn Carter Listen · 2:26 2:26 Three days of public mourning began Monday for Rosalynn Carter. The former First Lady died this month following a dementia diagnosis. Scores of people turned out Monday at the Carter Center. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor